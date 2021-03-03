Kaiser Says Worker Claims Too Unique For ADA Class Action

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 2:09 PM EST) -- Kaiser Permanente told a Georgia federal judge Tuesday that proposed class allegations that the company refused to delay a job skills test to accommodate a mental illness should be dismissed because the plaintiff failed to allege any harm to workers other than herself. Kaiser Permanente Insurance Co. says the former worker, Anteaus N. Yarbough, didn't provide any facts or allegations that others were required to take the same test under circumstances she alleges violated the Americans with Disabilities Act. Because she failed to raise that kind of broader allegation when she first complained to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, she hasn't exhausted administrative...

