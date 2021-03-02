Judge Won't Toss Leasing Dispute Over Dallas AT&T Antenna

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 9:30 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge has declined to throw out a property owner's suit against an American Tower Corp. unit that wants to alter AT&T's lease for a wireless antenna in downtown Dallas. U.S. District Judge David C. Godbey said Monday the case was in "an awkward posture for the court to address" because the key issue — whether American Tower subsidiary Verus Management One LLC can make changes to the lease without the property owner's consent — has not been fully briefed. Verus signed the deal in 2006 with Dalpark Partners Ltd., which owns the parking structure where several antenna sites are...

