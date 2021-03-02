Gibson Dunn Gets $600K Fee Award In HomeAway-NYC Spat

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 4:44 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge awarded Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP lawyers roughly $600,000 in attorney fees and costs Monday for their representation of a vacation rental company in its successful fight against a New York City rental ordinance law. Gibson Dunn represented HomeAway.com Inc. in challenging a 2018 city ordinance intended to facilitate the enforcement of regulations on short-term rentals. U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer said HomeAway.com was clearly a prevailing party in the litigation, which had been consolidated with a similar suit brought by Airbnb, despite the case being dismissed as moot in 2020 after the city narrowed provisions...

