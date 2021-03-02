Expect Net Neutrality Bill To Resurface Soon, Markey Says

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 3:02 PM EST) -- Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., signaled Tuesday that he'll soon reintroduce his net neutrality legislation that would bar internet service providers from slowing, blocking or charging extra for access to web content. During an online briefing hosted by digital rights groups, Markey said he'll again float his Save the Internet Act "in the coming weeks." A version of the bill passed the House in 2019 but failed to progress in the Senate. He also said he'll "strongly urge" the Federal Communications Commission to reinstate its own rules regulating broadband providers, which the Trump-era FCC overturned. The agency will be able to move...

