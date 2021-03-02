EB-5 Biz Groups Sue Feds Over New Investment Restrictions

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 9:09 PM EST) -- A group of businesses that raise money from foreign investors seeking visas through the EB-5 program sued the government in D.C. federal court Tuesday in a bid to block a new policy that restricts the redeployment of EB-5 investment funds to certain preapproved geographic areas. In a 59-page complaint, eight U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services-designated regional centers and nearly two dozen businesses argued that as a result of the new policy, businesses that work within the EB-5 program now find themselves violating the rule retroactively despite their efforts to comply, and immigrants could lose their green cards as a result. "Plaintiffs face...

