Charitable Fund Dispute Opens Doors For Litigation Wave

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 4:18 PM EST) -- The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California's Feb. 26 order in Fairbairn v. Fidelity Investments Charitable Gift Fund reads like a clear win for Fidelity Charitable on its face. The court found in Fidelity's favor across the board with respect to Emily and Malcolm Fairbairn's accusations that Fidelity Charitable's immediate sell-off of stock they donated was negligent and violated binding promises made by Fidelity Charitable to secure the donation. The court found insufficient evidence of broken promises that might support a material misrepresentation case. Even though it determined that Fidelity Charitable's one-day sell-off likely affected sales price adversely and...

