Worker's Biometric Data Suit Proceeds Amid Pending Appeals

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 7:22 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge said Monday he won't wait for several appeals to play out before deciding whether to toss a former senior living center employee's biometric privacy suit, but he said he'll pause discovery until he makes that decision. U.S. Magistrate Judge Tom Schanzle-Haskins said he "sees no reason" to delay considering Meridian Senior Living LLC's bid to escape former employee Sharon Brandenberg's proposed class biometric privacy claims, particularly since the company's motion is fully briefed before the court. However, it's appropriate to pause discovery until Meridian's dismissal bid is resolved because that ruling "could make discovery unnecessary" or affect...

