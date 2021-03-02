Judge Axes Construction Cos.' Miami Bridge Collapse Suit

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 10:49 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge on Tuesday tossed Magnum Construction Management's suit against the engineering firms that conducted a design review of a Miami pedestrian bridge that collapsed and killed six people in 2018, agreeing with the firms that the construction company's suit is a "shotgun pleading." U.S. District Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga dismissed Magnum's suit against the Louis Berger Group, WSP USA Solutions and other engineering design firms, but allowed the construction management company to amend its complaint within 14 days. The judge said that Magbum's lawsuit is a "shotgun pleading" because Magnum failed to properly differentiate between the multiple companies listed as defendants in the...

