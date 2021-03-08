Norton Rose Nabs Jones Day Litigation Vet

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 2:22 PM EST) -- Norton Rose Fulbright nabbed a veteran litigator from Jones Day to fill out the firm's complex business litigation, white collar criminal defense and cross-border investigations practices in Los Angeles, the firm recently announced. Brian Sun, who's been an LA trial lawyer spanning a myriad of industries for over 40 years, joined the firm as a partner last week. Sun told Law360 Pulse that after 17 years at Jones Day, he was ready to grow certain areas of his practice. "As I was looking to sort of begin the next chapter and maybe work on cultivating certain aspects of my practice, most...

