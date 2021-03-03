Actress Tiffany Haddish Strikes Deal Ending Ex's Libel Suit

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 4:46 PM EST) -- Comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish has dropped her bid for a Texas appellate court to toss two libel claims brought by her ex-husband over descriptions of him in her 2017 New York Times bestselling memoir, notifying the court on the eve of oral arguments that the case has been settled. According to the Tuesday afternoon court filing, Haddish and ex-husband William Stewart Sr. have "agreed to resolve this matter in its entirety" and canceled oral arguments that were scheduled before the Seventh Court of Appeals in Amarillo, Texas, for Wednesday. The details of the settlement were not included in the filing,...

