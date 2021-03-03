FanDuel Dupes Users With 'False' Betting Info, Suit Says

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 8:21 PM EST) -- An Illinois man has hit FanDuel with a proposed multi-state class action in Illinois federal court on behalf of potentially 6 million FanDuel Sportsbook users spanning 10 states, alleging the sports betting online platform and mobile app misstates how much time is left in games to entice more in-game wagering. Andrew B. Melnick alleged Tuesday that the "purportedly real-time information provided to him by FanDuel on the FanDuel platform was repeatedly false and materially so," alleging FanDuel is guilty of an "unlawful pattern and practice of unfair and deceptive trade practices." The suit alleged Melnick signed up for a FanDuel Sportsbook account...

