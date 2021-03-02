Microsoft Hires Trump Trade Atty, Williams & Connolly Alum

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 10:16 PM EST) -- A former trade attorney from Donald Trump's administration who previously worked on international disputes and arbitration at Williams & Connolly LLP has joined Microsoft Corp. as deputy general counsel for U.S. international trade and its cloud program Azure, according to his LinkedIn page. C.J. Mahoney, who served in Trump's Office of the U.S. Trade Representative through the end of last year, according to his LinkedIn page, took on his new role with Microsoft last month. Mahoney was the deputy U.S. trade representative for investment, services, labor, environment, Africa, China and the Western Hemisphere. In January 2020, he was nominated to serve...

