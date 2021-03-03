Georgia High Court Finds No-Warrant Cell Data Search OK

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 8:05 PM EST) -- Georgia's Bureau of Investigation was not in the wrong when it obtained a double homicide suspect's cellphone data from AT&T without a warrant in 2013, the Georgia Supreme Court has ruled. A provision of the Stored Communications Act allows warrantless data requests under "exigent circumstances," Justice Carla Wong McMillian wrote in the unanimous March 1 opinion. In this case, investigators had good reason to believe that a third person's life was in danger while defendant Dan Toni Swinson remained at large. Investigators suspected Swinson had murdered two people as retaliation for the theft of drugs and cash from his car in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS