Senate Confirms Raimondo To Lead Commerce Dept.

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 6:01 PM EST) -- The Senate easily confirmed Gina Raimondo as Commerce secretary on Tuesday despite some Republican opposition over the Biden administration's stance on China and the technology company Huawei. Raimondo, currently the governor of Rhode Island, drew an 84-15 vote. Nearly a third of Republicans opposed her confirmation after she declined to give specifics about countering China in international trade. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., praised Raimondo and other nominees slated for confirmation this week. "All three nominees are exceptionally well-qualified. All have received bipartisan support in their respective committees," Schumer said Monday on the Senate floor. "As we continue the fight...

