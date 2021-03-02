Ex-MillerCoors VP's COVID-19 Release Bid Put On Ice

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 10:46 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge refused Monday to shorten a former MillerCoors LLC executive's 42-month sentence for stealing more than $8 million from his employer, agreeing with the government he should not be granted compassionate release over COVID-19 concerns because he already contracted the virus and appears to be doing fine. U.S. District Judge Jorge Alonso said he agrees with the government that because David Colletti contracted COVID-19 after he filed his motion for release and has since been discharged from the hospital, he should stay incarcerated and finish the second half of his sentence. "First, the government argues the defendant does...

