PwC Seeks Early Win In Whistleblower's $5M Retaliation Trial

Law360, San Francisco (March 2, 2021, 10:29 PM EST) -- PwC urged a California federal magistrate judge Tuesday to grant the auditing heavyweight an early win midway through a bench trial over whether the company fired an auditor for purported whistleblowing, arguing the ex-employee failed to establish that he engaged in protected activity or lost his job as a result. PwC attorney Moez Kaba of Hueston Hennigan LLP moved for judgment on partial findings following the close of the case in chief by counsel for Mauro Botta, an ex-PwC auditor who alleges that superiors at the Big Four accounting behemoth went easy on audits to keep clients happy and then fired...

