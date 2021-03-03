Artist Says Junkyard Swapped Escalade In Crushed Car Piece

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 6:21 PM EST) -- Performance artist Kevin Beasley hit a Staten Island junkyard and its owner with a breach of contract lawsuit in New York state court Tuesday, claiming that the business surreptitiously replaced the 2008 Escalade ESV he paid the company to wreck for an art exhibition and damaged his reputation as an artist. In a 21-page complaint, Beasely accuses Bayview Auto Wreckers Inc. and its owner Michael Fanelli of fraudulently replacing a 2008 white Cadillac Escalade ESV with an older, cheaper model before wrecking it and handing it back to Beasely for his 2017 art exhibition titled "Sport/Utility." Performance artist Kevin Beasley claims...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS