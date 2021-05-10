Forfeiture Suits Over PrivatBank Loan Scheme Paused

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 9:28 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge paused litigation on Monday filed by the U.S. government looking to seize properties in Texas and Ohio allegedly connected to a Ukrainian money laundering scheme, while leaving for another day whether to toss parallel litigation targeting a 31-story skyscraper in Kentucky. U.S. District Judge Marcia G. Cooke ruled during a Monday morning hearing in the case, in which the U.S. Department of Justice is targeting properties allegedly connected to a money laundering scheme involving billions of dollars stolen from Ukraine's largest bank, PrivatBank, by its former owners, Ihor Kolomoisky and Gennadiy Boholiubov. She deferred ruling on whether...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS