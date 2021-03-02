Ex-Jones Day Attys Can't Seek Early Win On Retaliation Claim

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 5:52 PM EST) -- Two married former Jones Day associates suing over the firm's parental leave policy won't be able to notch a win ahead of discovery on a subset of their retaliation claims, after a D.C. federal judge concluded Tuesday that the plan would be inefficient. U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss said he wasn't sold on Mark Savignac and Julia Sheketoff's argument that deciding the issue now will shave time off the discovery phase and make the case move more smoothly. The fact-based issues he'd have to work through to resolve the early bid would likely come up again in the case, Judge Moss said...

