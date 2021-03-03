$2B Aluminum Probe Advances With Duties For 18 Countries

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 2:00 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce announced final duty determinations for aluminum sheet from 18 countries, fixing rates as high as 242.80% in an investigation the agency called "the broadest U.S. trade enforcement action in two decades." If finalized, the resulting tariffs will touch countries whose U.S. imports surpassed $1.96 billion in 2019. The product in question, alloy aluminum sheet, has a wide range of uses, including construction, boats, street signs and gutters. The investigation was prompted by a petition from an Aluminum Association working group and its individual members. Aluminum Association President Tom Dobbins said the group was pleased with Tuesday's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS