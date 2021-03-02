Maxell Can't Disqualify DLA Piper In Patent Row With Apple

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 10:21 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge Tuesday denied Maxell's bid to disqualify DLA Piper LLP from representing Apple in a wide-ranging patent dispute after the law firm hired one of Maxell's former attorneys from Mayer Brown, saying DLA Piper has provided "exhaustive" evidence that no confidential Maxell information has been circulated. U.S. District Judge Robert Schroeder rejected Maxell's motion, finding that DLA Piper timely put in place an ethical wall screening attorney Justin Park — who moved from Mayer Brown to DLA Piper — from disclosing any confidential Maxell information with anyone at his new firm and every DLA Piper attorney working on...

