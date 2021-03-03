Class Certification Granted In Ga. Stock Devaluation Case

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 7:53 PM EST) -- A Georgia federal judge has certified a class of current and former workers at a mechanical engineering company who say its managers illicitly devalued staff-owned stock shares and bled off dividends. In certifying a class of 327 employees of Technical Associates of Georgia Inc., U.S. District Judge Leslie Gardner on Tuesday found that the group was large enough to warrant class status. "Plaintiffs have leapt over the 'low hurdle' by demonstrating that there are multiple common questions of law and fact," the judge wrote. Nelson Gamache and Edward Nofi, who worked for Technical Associates for 17 and 26 years, respectively, sued...

