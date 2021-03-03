Pasadena Throws Flag On TM Suit Over Rose Bowl Game

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 6:01 PM EST) -- Pasadena urged a California federal judge Tuesday to toss a trademark infringement suit from the organization behind the Rose Bowl football game, saying the lawsuit is "not about trademarks" but rather the Tournament of Roses Association seeking approval to move the game out of the city during future emergency events. The city said it concedes that the association owns the trademarks in question while pointing to what it sees as the real intent of the lawsuit, which is a contract squabble between the two parties after the association moved the January 2021 game out of Pasadena due to COVID-19 restrictions on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS