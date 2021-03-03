Pandemic Force Majeure Interpretations May Be Shifting

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 5:13 PM EST) -- As the ever-evolving COVID-19 pandemic is no longer considered unprecedented and the restrictions associated with the pandemic have become a part of the new abnormal, district courts nationwide are beginning to grapple with the business fears that came to life in March 2020: "Will my contract's force majeure provision protect me when COVID-19 and its consequent regulations prevent me from doing business as usual?" For those in the Southern District of New York, the answer may be yes, which brings relief to contractual obligors and dread to contractual obligees. The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York's December...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS