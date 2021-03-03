SFO Unaoil Probe A Success Despite Exacting A Heavy Toll

Law360, London (March 3, 2021, 8:02 PM GMT) -- The sentencing Monday of a British businessman for conspiring to pay kickbacks to Iraqi public officials brings a successful conclusion to the Serious Fraud Office's at-times troubled probe into one of the world's biggest bribery scandals. Although the SFO managed to convict every individual it prosecuted in its five-year investigation into Monaco-based energy consultancy Unaoil, the wins exacted a heavy toll on the anti-graft agency, which has been mired in controversy over its handling of the case. The investigation sparked high-level disagreements with the U.S. Department of Justice, led to what a tribunal ruled the unfair sacking of the SFO prosecutor...

