InterDigital Kicks Off Trial Against Lenovo Over Its 4G IP

Law360, London (March 3, 2021, 6:32 PM GMT) -- InterDigital launched the first of a series of trials against Lenovo on Wednesday, accusing the Chinese tech giant of unlawfully using five of the mobile technology research company's standard-essential patents for 4G. During his opening submission in the High Court proceeding, InterDigital's lawyer, Douglas Campbell QC of 8 New Square, took aim at Lenovo's telecommunication's expert. Campbell said his opinion on the type of person who would be considered "skilled" in the field of the Long-Term Evolution wireless broadband communication standard set the bar too high. Lenovo has denied that the patent at issue in this first trial is essential and has counterclaimed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS