4 Firms Build $6.25B Sale Of Venetian Hotel In Las Vegas

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 11:28 AM EST) -- Las Vegas Sands Corp. said Wednesday that it has agreed to sell its Las Vegas real estate and casino businesses as part of a larger plan to refocus its efforts on Asia, in a two-part deal that totals $6.25 billion and was developed by four law firms. Under the terms of the transaction, rumored since October, private equity giant Apollo Global Management Inc. will acquire the operating company of The Venetian Resort Las Vegas for a total of $2.25 billion, made up of $1.05 billion in cash and $1.2 billion in seller financing, according to a statement. Meanwhile, real estate investment...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS