Paul Hastings Defeats Abusive Litigation Claim In Atlanta

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 4:09 PM EST) -- Paul Hastings LLP and two of its trial attorneys in Atlanta beat an abusive litigation suit brought by a prominent Georgia developer and his company, with a judge ruling their claim was not yet ripe. Atlanta-based Integral Development LLC and its CEO Egbert Perry, a former 10-year board chairman of the Federal National Mortgage Association, have to wait until the statute of limitations expires on racketeering claims the city of Atlanta brought against them and others in December 2017 before they can allege abusive litigation against the city's lawyers from Paul Hastings, the judge said late Friday. Perry and Integral sued...

