Tech Exec Says Hyperlink Rebooted Defamation Suit

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 10:05 PM EST) -- Attorneys for a tech entrepreneur told Delaware Supreme Court justices in a closely watched case Wednesday that disputed wording in an online story that hyperlinked to an allegedly defamatory earlier article should be sufficient to overcome a lower court's statute of limitations dismissal. Counsel for Stephen G. Perlman also told a three-justice panel that the case, decided in Delaware's Superior Court, should be sent back to Chancery Court. Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III dismissed the lawsuit in 2019 on a finding that Chancery's limited jurisdiction and lack of a jury trial process left it unable to remedy Perlman's claim that...

