Parler Ends Amazon Antitrust Suit, Refiles As Contract Breach

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 6:58 PM EST) -- Parler has dropped its antitrust suit against Amazon in Washington federal court, but the social media network catering to conservatives lodged a new complaint in state court accusing the tech giant of breach of contract and defamation. A notice of voluntary dismissal Parler filed Tuesday in federal court — the same day it was due to file an amended complaint in that case — did not explain why the microblogging platform withdrew the litigation. Parler lodged that case a day after Amazon Web Services Inc. suspended its web hosting account on Jan. 10 for failing to remove harmful content the tech...

