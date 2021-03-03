Faegre Drinker Hit With NJ Malpractice Suit Over A&P Deal

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 2:16 PM EST) -- Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP was hit with a legal malpractice suit by a developer alleging the firm didn't warn him about the risks of investing $2.2 million in an A&P supermarket property, only to have the grocery chain become insolvent and stop paying rent. In a complaint filed Friday in New Jersey state court, Moshe Berger and his companies Linden Stiles LLC and Union County Realty Group LLC accused Faegre Drinker of professional negligence stemming from the developer's purchase of a Linden, New Jersey, supermarket site. Three months after the deal closed, A&P filed its second bankruptcy petition in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS