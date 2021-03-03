Controversial Md. Digital Ad Tax Leaves Sourcing Undefined

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 1:57 PM EST) -- On Feb. 12, overriding the governor's veto, Maryland enacted a first-of-its-kind digital advertising gross revenues tax that has already sent shockwaves through the industry. As widely anticipated, within one week of the enactment, four trade associations representing industry leaders filed suit in Maryland federal court in an attempt to overturn the tax. What Is the New Digital Advertising Services Tax? The new law, H.B. 732, imposes a tax of up to 10% on gross revenue from digital advertising services placed by large digital advertisers, such as Facebook Inc. and Google Inc., in Maryland. The tax is a graduated tax and the...

