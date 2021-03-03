Fox News Slams Avenatti's 'Libel Tourism' In $250M Suit

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 5:26 PM EST) -- Fox News sought Wednesday to escape Michael Avenatti's $250 million defamation suit, saying the suspended attorney lodged his "textbook example" free speech case in Delaware federal court purely to dodge California's expired statute of limitations. In a motion to dismiss, Fox News Networks LLC and 11 of its reporters urged a Delaware federal judge to toss Avenatti's suit alleging the network broadcast "known lies" about his November 2018 Los Angeles arrest on accusations of domestic violence, including that he had been charged with a felony when charges were never brought. Fox News said Wednesday that the dispute has no meaningful connection...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS