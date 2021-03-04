Whole Foods Workers Appeal Loss In BLM Mask Ban Case

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 11:39 AM EST) -- Whole Foods Markets Inc. workers will ask the First Circuit to review a lower decision tossing nearly all their discrimination claims over the grocer's disciplining of employees who wore Black Lives Matter face masks to work, according to a notice filed this week. The appeal, filed Tuesday, will seek to overturn a Feb. 5 ruling by U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs that said parent company Amazon.com Inc. and Whole Foods sending home, docking pay from and terminating some employees who wore masks supporting the racial justice movement didn't hit squarely on what's protected by federal workplace civil rights law. Judge Burroughs said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS