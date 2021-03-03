Uber Beats 'Poorly Drafted' Suit Alleging Racist Rating System

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 6:47 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday tossed a proposed class action alleging Uber Technologies Inc.'s in-app customer rating system enables racial discrimination against drivers, calling the complaint "too sparse and poorly drafted," but said it could be reworked. In a two-page order, U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria said the complaint brought by former Uber driver Thomas Liu in its current form doesn't adequately allege that the ride-hailing app service uses poor customer feedback on racial minorities as a reason to fire drivers. The judge said it's easy to imagine a plaintiff successfully asserting a disparate impact claim for a policy of...

