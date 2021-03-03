NY Regulator Fines Mortgage Lender $1.5M Over Data Breach

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 8:07 PM EST) -- New York's Department of Financial Services said Wednesday that an independent East Coast mortgage lender has agreed to pay a $1.5 million fine to the agency as part of a cybersecurity settlement tied to a March 2019 data breach involving an email phishing attack. The settlement resolves the state agency's findings of cybersecurity-related violations by Residential Mortgage Services Inc., which is based in Maine but licensed in more than 20 states, including New York. The case marks the second-ever enforcement action brought under DFS' cybersecurity rules, which took full effect just days before the breach. "It is of paramount concern...

