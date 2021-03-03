Mariah Carey's Brother Says Singer Defamed Him In Memoir

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 9:11 PM EST) -- Mariah Carey's brother sued the pop singer, her co-author, Macmillan Publishing Group and TV talk show host Andy Cohen in New York state court Wednesday, accusing them of defaming him in the recently released best-selling memoir "The Meaning of Mariah Carey." In his 18-page complaint, 61-year-old Morgan Carey claims that his sister and her co-author, Michaela Angela Davis, wrote "numerous passages" in the singer's memoir that contain false and defamatory statements about him, which were "personally invasive and painful" and have harmed his business dealings and reputation. "Plaintiff brings this action more in sorrow and disappointment in his sister's betrayals and...

