Marriott Beats Proposed Class Action Over Data Breach

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 10:40 PM EST) -- A Marriott guest's proposed class action related to a massive data breach cannot proceed because the complaint fails to properly allege facts about the hotel giant's cybersecurity or steps it could have taken to prevent the breach, a Maryland federal judge ruled on Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Paul W. Grimm ruled that Las Vegas resident Pati Springmeyer's suit was a repetition of conclusory and nonspecific allegations of Marriott's shortcomings that allegedly led to the 2020 data breach. Springmeyer's complaint lacked alleged facts to support the conclusory statements, the judge said, dismissing the claims with prejudice. "For example, plaintiffs do not allege...

