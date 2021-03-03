Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Marriott Beats Proposed Class Action Over Data Breach

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 10:40 PM EST) -- A Marriott guest's proposed class action related to a massive data breach cannot proceed because the complaint fails to properly allege facts about the hotel giant's cybersecurity or steps it could have taken to prevent the breach, a Maryland federal judge ruled on Wednesday.

U.S. District Judge Paul W. Grimm ruled that Las Vegas resident Pati Springmeyer's suit was a repetition of conclusory and nonspecific allegations of Marriott's shortcomings that allegedly led to the 2020 data breach. Springmeyer's complaint lacked alleged facts to support the conclusory statements, the judge said, dismissing the claims with prejudice.

"For example, plaintiffs do not allege...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!