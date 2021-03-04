Alsup Denies Class Cert. In Cable Installers' Wage Suit

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 5:44 PM EST) -- U.S. District Judge William Alsup on Wednesday denied class certification to a group of cable installation company workers after arbitration agreements whittled the putative class from 238 members to 16, a size the judge said was too small to certify. In a 13-page order, Judge Alsup said the proposed class could not be certified because 222 of the 238 putative class members agreed to arbitrate their claims. Under Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, the judge said 16 putative members is too small to continue with a proposed class action. "The proposed class fails for lack of numerosity,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS