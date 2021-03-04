NJ Firm Accused Of Unlawfully Trying To Collect On Debt

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 4:32 PM EST) -- A New Jersey consumer has filed a proposed class action against Faloni Law Group LLC, claiming the firm worked on behalf of a debt collector that was not registered in the Garden State. Franklin resident Raynaldo Torres, who allegedly incurred a debt owed to jewelry retailer Zales, filed the complaint Wednesday in New Jersey federal court against Faloni Law and CVI SGP-CO Acquisition Trust. Torres says CVI purchased the debt and that it was registered to collect on debts "with at least one state" when it did so, but that state was not New Jersey. As required by state law, debt collectors must receive a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS