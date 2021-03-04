Penske Gets Mechanics' 'Implausible' Class Claims Tossed

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 4:43 PM EST) -- A proposed unpaid wages class action against Penske hit a roadblock Wednesday when a California federal judge ruled that the workers' class claims "suffer from a basic logical disconnect." U.S. District Judge Otis D. Wright II granted Penske's request to reject the workers' efforts to sue on behalf of a class because the proposed class — every Penske worker in California over the past four years — is too wide-ranging. The trio of technicians did not show that the wage abuses they suffered align with the experiences of other employees across the state. "[The workers'] arguments suffer from a basic logical...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS