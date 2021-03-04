Climate Adviser McCarthy Touts Biden's Sweeping Vision

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 6:41 PM EST) -- President Joe Biden's National Climate Adviser Gina McCarthy on Thursday gave details about the administration's sweeping approach to climate change, saying the government will pursue carbon reduction projects like more electric vehicle charging stations but still sees the value in traditional energy sources like oil and gas. McCarthy, speaking at the CERAWeek by IHS Markit global energy conference, also said one of her priorities is to help coordinate agencies across the federal government to come up with an ambitious new "nationally determined contribution" for the Paris Agreement on climate change. She said the figure will be announced during a climate summit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS