Dealing With Excess Office Space In A Post-Pandemic World

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 6:05 PM EST) -- It will come as no surprise to you that business are now emerging from the fog of the COVID-19 pandemic to a new reality that will require adjustment to their use of space. As facilities and work space departments review the landscape, it will be apparent to the executive boards of many organizations that employees do not all need to be occupying expensive real estate to perform many tasks that were carried out from their home work spaces with accuracy and while meeting milestones on time for the betterment of the organizations goals. The San Francisco Bay Area, the hub of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS