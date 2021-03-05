Musk's Crypto Tweets Likely Didn't Violate SEC, CFTC Rules

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 3:15 PM EST) -- Elon Musk has been tweeting actively about Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in recent months. When rumors began swirling in late February about a potential U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigation of Musk's tweets about a particular cryptocurrency, Dogecoin, Musk responded in a tweet that an investigation "would be awesome." Though there has not been any official announcement of an awesome SEC investigation, regulators, including the SEC and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, are likely closely examining the facts and circumstances of Musk's cryptocurrency tweets, and his own and Tesla Inc.'s investments in cryptocurrencies. Musk's social media use has long been an...

