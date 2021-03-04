Utilities Not Ready To Ditch Gas, Nuclear In Net-Zero Push

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 6:57 PM EST) -- U.S. utility executives on Thursday said they're fully on board with the power sector's accelerating clean-energy transition, yet they insisted traditional fuels like natural gas and nuclear power still have roles to play in a decarbonized electric grid. Utility giants including Duke Energy Corp., Xcel Energy Inc. and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. have pledged to reach net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050, planning to build and deploy gigawatts' worth of wind, solar and other renewable energy to make that happen. But at the CERAWeek by IHS Markit global energy conference on Thursday, many utility leaders said they're still...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS