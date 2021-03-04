Judge Who Lost Election Won't Be DQ'd From Harvey MDL

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 5:35 PM EST) -- A Texas appellate court on Thursday refused to disqualify a pretrial judge assigned to work on multidistrict litigation related to Hurricane Harvey flooding, rejecting an argument that because the judge lost an election she should not be allowed to preside. The plaintiffs in the underlying case argue that the Texas Constitution says that at the district court, only elected judges can hear cases and that Judge Sylvia Matthews was defeated in her last election and is therefore ineligible. Efforts to object to her service failed, so the plaintiffs brought a mandamus petition to the First Court of Appeals, which rejected it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS