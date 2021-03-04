Justices Told Adobe IP Case Wrongly Ordered Out Of WDTX

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 7:09 PM EST) -- SynKloud Technologies wants the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a Federal Circuit decision ordering U.S. District Judge Alan Albright to transfer its patent case against Adobe Inc. from Texas to California. In a petition to the high court, SynKloud said that "Judge Albright should be applauded for" running a quick patent docket, not criticized for holding onto cases involving defendants that operate in the Western District of Texas, where the judge is based. The petition asked the justices to consider the challenged Federal Circuit decision. "Judge Albright's success in promoting his efficient management of patent litigation should not be held against...

