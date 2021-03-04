'Pharma Bro' Shkreli Hit With 1st Private Antitrust Suit

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 7:20 PM EST) -- Blue Cross and Blue Shield's Minnesota unit hit Martin Shkreli on Thursday with what appears to be the first proposed private antitrust class action against the incarcerated "pharma bro," following in the wake of a 2020 Federal Trade Commission case that made similar claims. BCBSM Inc.'s lawsuit in New York federal court hews closely to the allegations filed by the FTC and seven attorneys general. It seeks damages against Shkreli, his company Vyera Pharmaceuticals LLC — formerly Turing Pharmaceuticals — Vyera's parent company, Phoenixus AG, and Phoenixus' ex-chairman Kevin Mulleady. The insurer said that Shkreli monopolized the market for life-saving anti-parasitic drug Daraprim...

