Ga. Panel Affirms Hospital's Trial Win In Med Mal Suit

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 7:41 PM EST) -- A Georgia appeals court on Thursday affirmed a defense verdict in a suit accusing a hospital and others of causing a throat surgery patient's death, saying certain instructions given to the jury regarding the hospital's duty of care were proper. A three-judge Court of Appeals panel unanimously upheld a Ware County jury's decision to clear Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross Inc., Drs. Eric Paulk and Tannis Alligood, and nurse Monica Chandel of providing negligent treatment to patient Robert Thomas following a thyroid gland removal procedure that caused his 2012 death. The suit filed by the patient's widow, Willie Jean Thomas,...

