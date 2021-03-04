Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ripple Execs Look To Exit SEC's Landmark Token Sale Case

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 6:23 PM EST) -- The two top executives of Ripple have asked a New York federal judge to dismiss the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's individual claims against them in its landmark enforcement action over the firm's embattled digital asset.

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse and chairman Christian Larsen each submitted pre-motion legal letters to the court on Wednesday laying out their case that the SEC, even after amending its December lawsuit, has still failed to show that they'd known Ripple's signature digital token XRP was an investment contract subject to securities laws, but allowed it to be sold without registration for more than eight years...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!