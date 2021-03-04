Ripple Execs Look To Exit SEC's Landmark Token Sale Case

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 6:23 PM EST) -- The two top executives of Ripple have asked a New York federal judge to dismiss the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's individual claims against them in its landmark enforcement action over the firm's embattled digital asset. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse and chairman Christian Larsen each submitted pre-motion legal letters to the court on Wednesday laying out their case that the SEC, even after amending its December lawsuit, has still failed to show that they'd known Ripple's signature digital token XRP was an investment contract subject to securities laws, but allowed it to be sold without registration for more than eight years...

